Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Archer County, Texas. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holliday High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.