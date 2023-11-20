In Brown County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brookesmith School at Blanket High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20

10:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Blanket, TX

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

May High School at Early High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20

11:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Early, TX

Early, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gorman High School at Zephyr High School