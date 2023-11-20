Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cottle County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Cottle County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cottle County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paducah High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.