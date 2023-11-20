The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) travel to face the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

  • The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.
  • Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 162nd.
  • The Huskies averaged just 1.0 more point per game last year (77.6) than the Roadrunners gave up (76.6).
  • Houston Christian went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Houston Christian scored 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).
  • At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 84.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Houston Christian knocked down fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ BYU L 110-63 Marriott Center
11/15/2023 Florida International L 83-74 Sharp Gymnasium
11/20/2023 UTSA - Sharp Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/27/2023 @ TCU - Schollmaier Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.