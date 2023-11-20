How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule features eight contests, including a matchup between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hit the road the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and NBCS-BOS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 3-9
- BOS Record: 11-2
- CHA Stats: 113.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)
- BOS Stats: 117.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -8.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -400
- CHA Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 232.5 points
The Washington Wizards play host to the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks travel to face the Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSWI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 2-10
- MIL Record: 9-4
- WAS Stats: 114.1 PPG (11th in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)
- MIL Stats: 119.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -9.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -450
- WAS Odds to Win: +340
- Total: 245.5 points
The Detroit Pistons face the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets take to the home court of the Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and ALT2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-12
- DEN Record: 9-4
- DET Stats: 110.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- DEN Stats: 113.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 108.1 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -8.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -400
- DET Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 224.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks look to pull off a road win at the Timberwolves on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and MSG
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 9-3
- NY Record: 8-5
- MIN Stats: 112.9 PPG (16th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- NY Stats: 110.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 104.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -2.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- NY Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 215.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play the Sacramento Kings
The Kings look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 6-7
- SAC Record: 8-4
- NO Stats: 112.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.6 Opp. PPG (21st)
- SAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -1.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -115
- NO Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 237.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers look to pull off a road win at the Spurs on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KENS and BSSC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-10
- LAC Record: 4-7
- SA Stats: 111.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 124.2 Opp. PPG (30th)
- LAC Stats: 112.5 PPG (17th in NBA), 110.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -8.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -350
- SA Odds to Win: +275
- Total: 230.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play host to the Miami Heat
The Heat look to pull off a road win at the Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 5-9
- MIA Record: 8-5
- CHI Stats: 107.2 PPG (29th in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- MIA Stats: 109.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -1.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -115
- CHI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 208.5 points
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Houston Rockets
The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 6-8
- HOU Record: 6-5
- GS Stats: 113.4 PPG (13th in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (15th)
- HOU Stats: 109.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 105.7 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -6.5
- GS Odds to Win: -275
- HOU Odds to Win: +225
- Total: 219.5 points
