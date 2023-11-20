Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Nueces County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Foy H Moody High School at Orange Grove High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Orange Grove, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falfurrias High School at Robstown High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Robstown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Banquete High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Banquete, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
