The Houston Rockets (3-3), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Chase Center, take on the Golden State Warriors (6-2). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, Space City Home Network

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun delivers 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for the Rockets.

On a per-game basis, Fred VanVleet gives the Rockets 15.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is putting up 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 40.0% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while putting up 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Rockets are receiving 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this season.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry posts 30.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Chris Paul averages 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, shooting 34.3% from the floor.

Kevon Looney puts up 6.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Dario Saric puts up 5.3 points, 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 27.3% from the field and 30.0% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Moses Moody averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Rockets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison

Warriors Rockets 116.1 Points Avg. 110.0 110.4 Points Allowed Avg. 108.8 46.2% Field Goal % 47.6% 36.3% Three Point % 38.4%

