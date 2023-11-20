The Houston Rockets (6-5) will be monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of their Monday, November 20 game against the Golden State Warriors (6-8) at Chase Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Rockets enter this game after a 105-104 loss to the Lakers on Sunday. Dillon Brooks scored 24 points in the Rockets' loss, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7.0 3.3 1.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Trayce Jackson-Davis: Questionable (Leg), Gary Payton II: Out (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network

NBCS-BA and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 221.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.