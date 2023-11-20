How to Watch the Rockets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (6-5) will visit the Golden State Warriors (6-8) after losing four road games in a row.
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- Houston is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.
- The Rockets average only 4.0 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (113.4).
- Houston is 3-1 when it scores more than 113.4 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- The Rockets score 113.0 points per game at home, 10.0 more than on the road (103.0). Defensively they give up 101.4 per game, 11.9 fewer points than away (113.3).
- At home the Rockets are averaging 25.6 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (27.0).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
