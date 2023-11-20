The Houston Rockets (6-5) will visit the Golden State Warriors (6-8) after losing four road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).

Houston is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.

The Rockets average only 4.0 fewer points per game (109.4) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (113.4).

Houston is 3-1 when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets score 113.0 points per game at home, 10.0 more than on the road (103.0). Defensively they give up 101.4 per game, 11.9 fewer points than away (113.3).

At home Houston is conceding 101.4 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than it is on the road (113.3).

At home the Rockets are averaging 25.6 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (27.0).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets Injuries