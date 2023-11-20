How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- The Bearkats made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Sam Houston had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Bearkats were the 58th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Trojans finished 187th.
- Last year, the Bearkats scored 5.4 more points per game (72.2) than the Trojans gave up (66.8).
- When Sam Houston scored more than 66.8 points last season, it went 16-2.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sam Houston averaged 79.8 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bearkats played better in home games last season, ceding 53.2 points per game, compared to 64.2 away from home.
- Sam Houston drained 8.9 treys per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|L 79-73
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|L 85-70
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 70-67
|C.M. 'Tad' Smith Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|@ Troy
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/22/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Trojan Arena
|11/25/2023
|Paul Quinn
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
