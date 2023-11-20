The SMU Mustangs (3-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

SMU (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 37.9% of the time, 15.2% less often than West Virginia (17-15-0) last year.

SMU vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SMU 70.3 146.3 75.6 146.5 142.0 West Virginia 76.0 146.3 70.9 146.5 142.8

Additional SMU Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mustangs recorded just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).

SMU had a 6-8 record against the spread and a 9-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.

SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SMU 11-18-0 19-10-0 West Virginia 17-15-0 19-13-0

SMU vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SMU West Virginia 7-9 Home Record 13-4 1-10 Away Record 3-8 6-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

