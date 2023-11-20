The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

Last season, the Mustangs had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents hit.

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers ranked 201st.

Last year, the Mustangs recorded just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).

When SMU scored more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 83.1.

SMU sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 28.0% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule