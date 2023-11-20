The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other AAC Games

SMU Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Mustangs had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.7% lower than the 44.9% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents hit.
  • SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers ranked 201st.
  • Last year, the Mustangs recorded just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).
  • When SMU scored more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs surrendered 70.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 83.1.
  • SMU sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.0 threes per game, 28.0% three-point percentage).

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

