The SMU Mustangs (3-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.

SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers ranked 201st.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs scored were just 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).

When SMU put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.

Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.

The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

West Virginia went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively SMU performed better in home games last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.

The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game last season at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83.1).

When playing at home, SMU sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than on the road (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (28%).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia put up more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.

The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.

At home, West Virginia sunk 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Western Illinois W 90-53 Moody Coliseum 11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum 11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum 11/20/2023 West Virginia - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum 11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule