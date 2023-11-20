How to Watch SMU vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mountaineers ranked 201st.
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs scored were just 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers allowed (70.9).
- When SMU put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 9-7.
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers shot 45.2% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.3% the Mustangs' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, West Virginia had a 12-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Mustangs finished 189th.
- The Mountaineers scored an average of 76 points per game last year, just 0.4 more points than the 75.6 the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
- West Virginia went 13-2 last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively SMU performed better in home games last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 68.1 per game away from home.
- The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game last season at home, which was 12.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83.1).
- When playing at home, SMU sunk 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than on the road (6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (28%).
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- West Virginia put up more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (71.6) last season.
- The Mountaineers gave up 69.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
- At home, West Virginia sunk 7.8 triples per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.9%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|W 67-59
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|L 73-65
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|W 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|WVU Coliseum
