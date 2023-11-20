Monday's contest between the SMU Mustangs (3-1) and West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) going head-to-head at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of SMU, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 20.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SMU vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 71, West Virginia 66

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. West Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-4.7)

SMU (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SMU Performance Insights

With 70.3 points scored per game and 75.6 points allowed last season, SMU was 205th in the country offensively and 323rd defensively.

The Mustangs were 210th in the nation in rebounds per game (31.3) and 329th in rebounds allowed (33.9) last year.

Last season SMU was ranked 136th in college basketball in assists with 13.6 per game.

At 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31.1% from downtown last season, the Mustangs were 288th and 329th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

SMU gave up 7.7 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.9% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 240th and 256th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, SMU took 66.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.7% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.2% of SMU's buckets were 2-pointers, and 24.8% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.