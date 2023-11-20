The New York Rangers (12-2-1) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) on the road on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.

Stars vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Rangers (+110) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 10 of their 14 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).

Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

In eight of 16 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Stars vs Rangers Additional Info

Stars vs. Rangers Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 54 (16th) Goals 51 (19th) 44 (5th) Goals Allowed 33 (2nd) 11 (19th) Power Play Goals 16 (5th) 6 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (4th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.

Seven of Dallas' past 10 games went over.

The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 54 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 44 goals to rank fifth.

The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +10 this season.

