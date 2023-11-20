Stars vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Rangers (12-2-1) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Dallas Stars (11-4-1) on the road on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN.
Stars vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Rangers (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 10 of their 14 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (71.4%).
- Dallas is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.
- In eight of 16 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Stars vs Rangers Additional Info
Stars vs. Rangers Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|54 (16th)
|Goals
|51 (19th)
|44 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (2nd)
|11 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (5th)
|6 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (4th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.
- Seven of Dallas' past 10 games went over.
- The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 3.4 average goals per game add up to 54 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in league competition, conceding 44 goals to rank fifth.
- The squad has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +10 this season.
