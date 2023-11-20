Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Tarleton State Texans (1-1) will meet the Austin Peay Governors (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.
Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Tarleton State vs. Austin Peay Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tarleton State Rank
|Tarleton State AVG
|Austin Peay AVG
|Austin Peay Rank
|175th
|71.9
|Points Scored
|66.7
|308th
|112th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|245th
|347th
|27.9
|Rebounds
|28.5
|328th
|246th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|355th
|4.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
