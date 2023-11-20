How to Watch the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Utah Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023
The Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Utah Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Trailblazers averaged 6.0 more points per game last year (75.1) than the Lions gave up (69.1).
- Utah Tech had a 9-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.6 points.
- Last year, the Lions scored 65.6 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 70.1 the Trailblazers gave up.
- Texas A&M-Commerce had an 8-2 record last season when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 80-56
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/15/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 75-74
|The Pit
|11/17/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 91-45
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/20/2023
|Utah Tech
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|12/1/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
