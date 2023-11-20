Monday's contest features the LSU Tigers (4-1) and the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) clashing at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-52 victory for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Texas Southern Tigers fell in their last game 57-38 against Old Dominion on Friday.

Texas Southern vs. LSU Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas Southern vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 86, Texas Southern 52

Texas Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Texas Southern Tigers had a -474 scoring differential last season, falling short by 16.4 points per game. They put up 60.3 points per game to rank 271st in college basketball and gave up 76.7 per outing to rank 353rd in college basketball.

In conference action, Texas Southern averaged more points (62.1 per game) than it did overall (60.3) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Texas Southern Tigers averaged 0.8 more points per game at home (60.8) than away (60.0).

Texas Southern gave up fewer points at home (71.2 per game) than away (80.6) last season.

