Monday's contest at United Supermarkets Arena has the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) going head to head against the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-54 win as our model heavily favors Texas Tech.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Red Raiders secured a 91-45 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas Tech vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 73, UTSA 54

Texas Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Red Raiders had a +75 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They put up 68.9 points per game, 101st in college basketball, and gave up 66.8 per outing to rank 243rd in college basketball.

Texas Tech's offense was worse in Big 12 action last season, tallying 67.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.9 PPG.

The Red Raiders averaged 70 points per game at home last season. Away from home, they averaged 65.8 points per contest.

At home, Texas Tech ceded 8.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than when playing on the road (72.3).

