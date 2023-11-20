How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. UTSA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) host the UTSA Roadrunners (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Roadrunners, who have won three in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Tech vs. UTSA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Roadrunners put up just 2.0 fewer points per game last year (64.8) than the Red Raiders allowed their opponents to score (66.8).
- UTSA went 8-7 last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Red Raiders scored just 1.6 more points per game (68.9) than the Roadrunners allowed (67.3).
- When Texas Tech totaled more than 67.3 points last season, it went 13-4.
- The Red Raiders made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 14.5 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (22.7%).
- The Roadrunners shot at a 39.1% clip from the field last season, 7.2 percentage points below the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Red Raiders averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 70-63
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lamar
|W 61-44
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/17/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 91-45
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/20/2023
|UTSA
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/24/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|South Point Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.