How to Watch Texas vs. UConn on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Longhorns have also won four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
- Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Longhorns ranked 178th.
- The Longhorns put up an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
- Texas put together a 22-8 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (69.4) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (72).
- At home, Texas made 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Texas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|W 86-59
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|W 80-64
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|W 81-80
|Madison Square Garden
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.