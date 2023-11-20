The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Longhorns have also won four games in a row.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.
  • Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.
  • The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Longhorns ranked 178th.
  • The Longhorns put up an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.
  • Texas put together a 22-8 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (69.4) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (72).
  • At home, Texas made 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Texas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Delaware State W 86-59 Moody Center
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center

