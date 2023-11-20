The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Longhorns have also won four games in a row.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns shot at a 47.3% rate from the field last season, 7.4 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of the Huskies averaged.

Last season, Texas had a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.9% from the field.

The Huskies ranked seventh in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Longhorns ranked 178th.

The Longhorns put up an average of 78 points per game last year, 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed.

Texas put together a 22-8 record last season in games it scored more than 64.1 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than away (69.4) last season.

In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (72).

At home, Texas made 8.1 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Texas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule