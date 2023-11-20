Texas vs. UConn November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (4-0) face the Texas Longhorns (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 airing on ESPNU.
Texas vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UConn (-6.5)
- Total: 144.5
- TV: ESPNU
Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
UConn Top Players (2022-23)
- Adama Sanogo: 17.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tristen Newton: 10.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Hawkins: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andre Jackson: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Texas vs. UConn Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UConn Rank
|UConn AVG
|Texas AVG
|Texas Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|78
|36th
|34th
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|10th
|36.5
|Rebounds
|31.7
|183rd
|7th
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|16.2
|16th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
