The Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) at Sharp Gymnasium on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

In UTSA's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Roadrunners had 12 wins in 32 games against the spread last season.

Houston Christian put together a 13-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 12-15-0 mark from UTSA.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston Christian 77.6 146.9 83.1 159.7 153.5 UTSA 69.3 146.9 76.6 159.7 142.7

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners scored 13.8 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Huskies allowed (83.1).

UTSA went 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scored more than 83.1 points last season.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston Christian 13-14-0 16-11-0 UTSA 12-15-0 17-10-0

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Christian UTSA 8-8 Home Record 8-10 2-13 Away Record 2-11 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 11-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

