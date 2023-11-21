Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Bell County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Bell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Navarro High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
