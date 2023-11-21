Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bowie County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bowie County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bowie County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Avery High School at De Kalb High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: De Kalb, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hooks High School at Elysian Fields High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Marshall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
