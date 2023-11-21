Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Carson County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Carson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Panhandle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21

6:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Panhandle, TX

Panhandle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Elliott High School at Groom High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21

7:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Groom, TX

Groom, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

White Deer High School at Vega High School