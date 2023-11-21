Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Collin County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Centennial High School - Frisco at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Boyd High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granbury High School at Walnut Grove High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Prosper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rowlett High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sachse High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
