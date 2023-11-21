There is high school basketball competition in Harrison County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harrison County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Memorial High School at Hallsville High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Hallsville, TX

Hallsville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hooks High School at Elysian Fields High School