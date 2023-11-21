Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jasper County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jasper County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vidor High School at Buna High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Buna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.