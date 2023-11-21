Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in McLennan County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenville High School at McGregor High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avalon High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
China Spring at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Fairfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.