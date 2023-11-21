The Rice Owls (1-0) play the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Rice vs. Indiana State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Rice Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rice Top Players (2022-23)

Max Fiedler: 11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Quincy Olivari: 18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Travis Evee: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cameron Sheffield: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Mekhi Mason: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 76.9 56th 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 32.4 134th 349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 20th 9.4 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 21st 15.8 Assists 15.2 40th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 12.4 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.