The TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) play the Alcorn State Braves (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Information

TCU Top Players (2022-23)

Damion Baugh: 12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Emanuel Miller: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike Miles: 17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK JaKobe Coles: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Charles O'Bannon Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

Alcorn State Top Players (2022-23)

Byron Joshua: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Jeremiah Kendall: 11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dominic Brewton: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Dekedran Thorn: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Montgomery: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

TCU vs. Alcorn State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

TCU Rank TCU AVG Alcorn State AVG Alcorn State Rank 90th 75.3 Points Scored 67.7 280th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 86th 33.3 Rebounds 31.2 220th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.4 35th 336th 5.6 3pt Made 5.1 346th 18th 16.1 Assists 9.8 355th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

