Tuesday's contest features the Santa Clara Broncos (4-1) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) facing off at Leavey Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-45 victory for heavily favored Santa Clara according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 21.

The Islanders are coming off of a 66-59 loss to UTSA in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Texas A&M-CC vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 76, Texas A&M-CC 45

Other Southland Predictions

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Islanders outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game last season with a +164 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.7 points per game (246th in college basketball) and gave up 56.4 per contest (21st in college basketball).

In conference play, Texas A&M-CC averaged more points (65.2 per game) than it did overall (61.7) in 2022-23.

At home, the Islanders averaged 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 58.4.

Texas A&M-CC allowed fewer points at home (52.6 per game) than away (57.9) last season.

