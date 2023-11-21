The Santa Clara Broncos (4-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Leavey Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center in Santa Clara, California TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC vs. Santa Clara Scoring Comparison

The Islanders average 18.4 more points per game (70.0) than the Broncos allow (51.6).

When it scores more than 51.6 points, Texas A&M-CC is 2-1.

Santa Clara has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.0 points.

The 66.6 points per game the Broncos average are 11.6 more points than the Islanders give up (55.0).

Santa Clara has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 55.0 points.

Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

The Broncos shoot 41.4% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Islanders concede defensively.

