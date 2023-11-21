Tuesday's contest between the UTEP Miners (4-0) and California Golden Bears (2-2) matching up at JSerra Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTEP, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:30 AM ET on November 21.

According to our computer prediction, UTEP is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) against Cal. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.

UTEP vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

JSerra Pavilion Line: UTEP -2.5

UTEP -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): UTEP -145, Cal +120

UTEP vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 75, Cal 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Cal

Pick ATS: UTEP (-2.5)



UTEP (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



UTEP Performance Insights

At 68.5 points scored per game and 68.5 points conceded last season, UTEP was 262nd in college basketball offensively and 127th defensively.

The Miners were 183rd in the country in rebounds per game (31.7) and 90th in rebounds conceded (29.8) last year.

UTEP was 268th in the country in assists (12.0 per game) last season.

The Miners were the seventh-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers made (4.9 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (29.4%) last season.

Last season, UTEP was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and 144th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.3%).

The Miners took 69.8% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.2% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 80.2% of the Miners' buckets were 2-pointers, and 19.8% were 3-pointers.

