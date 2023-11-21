Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Wise County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Slidell High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM CT on November 21
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paradise High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.