The No. 13 Baylor Bears (4-0) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when they visit the Oregon State Beavers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Baylor vs. Oregon State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Beavers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Baylor went 16-5 when it shot better than 42.7% from the field.

The Bears were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Beavers finished 328th.

Last year, the Bears scored 10 more points per game (77) than the Beavers allowed (67).

Baylor had a 17-6 record last season when scoring more than 67 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Baylor posted 11.1 more points per game (82.2) than it did in road games (71.1).

The Bears allowed 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).

At home, Baylor sunk one more treys per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule