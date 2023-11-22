Fred VanVleet plus his Houston Rockets teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

VanVleet had 10 points and 14 assists in his last game, which ended in a 121-116 loss against the Warriors.

We're going to look at VanVleet's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-114)

Over 17.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+116)

Over 4.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-102)

Over 8.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the league last year, conceding 113 points per contest.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were ranked 26th in the league defensively last year, conceding 26.4 per game.

Giving up 13 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Grizzlies were 25th in the NBA in that category.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 39 15 5 7 2 1 0

