How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- McNeese vs Louisiana Tech (4:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Texas A&M-CC vs Northern Kentucky (6:00 PM ET | November 22)
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks averaged.
- Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 178th.
- The Cardinals put up only 0.5 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Gamecocks gave up to opponents (70.3).
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Incarnate Word went 7-8.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.
- The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (78.5) last season.
- At home, Incarnate Word sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Tulsa
|L 85-71
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|W 104-63
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 100-81
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.