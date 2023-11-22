The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will look to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas

McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Gamecocks averaged.

Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 178th.

The Cardinals put up only 0.5 more points per game last year (70.8) than the Gamecocks gave up to opponents (70.3).

When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Incarnate Word went 7-8.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 67.0.

The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (78.5) last season.

At home, Incarnate Word sunk 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.6). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule