Wednesday's game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) going head to head at McDermott Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: McDermott Center

Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 78, Jacksonville State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Incarnate Word (-7.2)

Incarnate Word (-7.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

Last season, Incarnate Word was 195th in the country on offense (70.8 points scored per game) and 288th on defense (73.9 points conceded).

Last season, the Cardinals were 19th-worst in the country in rebounds (28.2 per game) and 275th in rebounds conceded (32.5).

With 12.0 assists per game last year, Incarnate Word was 268th in the country.

Last year, the Cardinals were 288th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.3 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Last season, Incarnate Word was 140th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.9 per game) and 295th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Incarnate Word took 31.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 25% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it took 68.1% of its shots, with 75% of its makes coming from there.

