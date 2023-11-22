How to Watch Kansas vs. Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) go up against the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 55.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 19.6% higher than the 35.5% of shots the Volunteers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Kansas shoots higher than 35.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 119th.
- The Jayhawks put up 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers give up (60).
- Kansas is 4-0 when scoring more than 60 points.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is seven percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (36.1%).
- Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers rank 219th.
- The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow (66).
- When Tennessee gives up fewer than 85.8 points, it is 4-1.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas fared better at home last year, averaging 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.
- In home games, Kansas drained 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Tennessee scored 9.6 more points per game at home (76.7) than away (67.1).
- The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Tennessee made more treys on the road (7.8 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (33%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|L 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
