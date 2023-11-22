Wednesday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (3-1) and the UTEP Miners (3-1) at McArthur Center has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with Lamar taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 22.

The Cardinals' last game on Thursday ended in a 72-48 victory against LSU-Alexandria.

Lamar vs. UTEP Game Info

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida

Lamar vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 70, UTEP 64

Lamar Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game last season (scoring 64.4 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball) and had a +132 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Lamar put up 65.8 points per game in Southland action, and 64.4 overall.

The Cardinals scored more points at home (68.6 per game) than away (58.1) last season.

At home, Lamar gave up 58.4 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 62.1.

