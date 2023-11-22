Mavericks vs. Lakers November 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) play the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic delivers 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- The Mavericks are receiving 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr. this season.
- Dereck Lively gives the Mavericks 12.5 points, 6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest while putting up 0.5 steals and 1 block.
- Josh Green is averaging 9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.
- The Mavericks are receiving 11 points, 6 rebounds and 0 assists per game from Grant Williams this season.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis averages 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12 boards per contest.
- LeBron James posts 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell puts up 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Austin Reaves puts up 9.7 points, 4 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 30% from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per game.
- Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 1 assists and 2 boards.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Mavericks
|109
|Points Avg.
|120.1
|116.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|47.1%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|29.6%
|Three Point %
|39.7%
