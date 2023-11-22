Mavericks vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (9-6) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-1.5
|237.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas and its opponents have gone over 237.5 combined points in 11 of 14 games this season.
- Dallas has an average total of 243.1 in its outings this year, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Mavericks have compiled a 7-7-0 record against the spread.
- Dallas has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won eight (72.7%) of those contests.
- Dallas has a record of 6-3, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|11
|78.6%
|122.8
|235.9
|120.4
|233
|233.4
|Lakers
|4
|26.7%
|113.1
|235.9
|112.6
|233
|226.6
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has done a better job covering the spread in road games (5-3-0) than it has at home (2-4-0).
- The Mavericks record 122.8 points per game, 10.2 more points than the 112.6 the Lakers allow.
- Dallas has a 7-6 record against the spread and a 9-4 record overall when putting up more than 112.6 points.
Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|7-7
|6-5
|11-3
|Lakers
|6-9
|2-2
|5-10
Mavericks vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Lakers
|122.8
|113.1
|2
|18
|7-6
|4-1
|9-4
|4-1
|120.4
|112.6
|24
|14
|3-0
|5-6
|3-0
|8-3
