Player prop bet options for Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and BSSW

SportsNet LA and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -114)

Doncic's 41 points per game average is 10.5 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 3.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.5 assists per game this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (7.5).

Doncic has knocked down six three pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -169)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Davis on Wednesday is 1.2 lower than his scoring average of 25.7.

His rebounding average -- 12 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Davis' assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -130) 7.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +122)

The 26.5-point total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 3.5 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 2.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (7.5).

James' season-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

James has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.