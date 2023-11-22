The Rice Owls (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. It airs at 9:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Rice vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 3.0% higher than the 43.6% the Lobos' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Rice had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.

The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lobos finished 231st.

The Owls' 76.9 points per game last year were only 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed to opponents.

Rice went 13-5 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice scored more points at home (81.1 per game) than away (72.2) last season.

In 2022-23, the Owls conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (73.8) than away (79.5).

Rice made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule