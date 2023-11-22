The Rice Owls (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:45 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under is 163.5 for the matchup.

Rice vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under New Mexico -7.5 163.5

Owls Betting Records & Stats

Rice combined with its opponent to score more than 163.5 points in nine of 29 games last season.

The Owls had a 153.5-point average over/under in their contests last year, 10.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Owls were 13-16-0 against the spread last year.

Last season, Rice won five out of the 15 games, or 33.3%, in which it was the underdog.

The Owls were 1-6 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +280 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 26.3% chance to win.

Rice vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 163.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 163.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total New Mexico 9 31% 80.9 157.8 74.3 150.9 148.5 Rice 9 31% 76.9 157.8 76.6 150.9 147.2

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The Owls scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 74.3 the Lobos allowed.

Rice put together a 9-5 ATS record and a 13-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 74.3 points.

Rice vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) New Mexico 16-13-0 7-4 20-9-0 Rice 13-16-0 3-4 19-10-0

Rice vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

New Mexico Rice 15-5 Home Record 11-7 5-6 Away Record 6-7 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 10-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

