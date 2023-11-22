Rockets vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
On Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (6-6) will be attempting to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rockets Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rockets (-5.5)
|213.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rockets (-5.5)
|213
|-225
|+188
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Rockets vs Grizzlies Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rockets vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Rockets have a +35 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are giving up 107 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.5 points per game, with a -72 scoring differential overall. They put up 108.7 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 114.2 per contest (19th in league).
- These two teams score 218.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 7.7 more points than the total for this contest.
- Houston has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Memphis has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Rockets
|+25000
|+8000
|-
|Grizzlies
|+8000
|+4000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.