The Houston Rockets (6-6) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) on Wednesday, November 22 at Toyota Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets fell in their most recent outing 121-116 against the Warriors on Monday. Alperen Sengun put up 30 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets.

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Amen Thompson SF Out Ankle 7.0 3.3 1.7 Tari Eason SF Questionable Leg

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Jake LaRavia: Questionable (Eye), Xavier Tillman: Out (Knee), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee)

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE

