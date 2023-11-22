The Houston Rockets (6-6) hope to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) on November 22, 2023 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Rockets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Houston shoots higher than 46.7% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Rockets are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank 24th.

The 109.9 points per game the Rockets record are just 4.3 fewer points than the Grizzlies give up (114.2).

When Houston scores more than 114.2 points, it is 3-2.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Rockets have performed better at home this year, putting up 113 points per game, compared to 105.6 per game in road games.

Defensively Houston has been better in home games this season, allowing 101.4 points per game, compared to 114.8 away from home.

The Rockets are averaging 13.1 threes per game with a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.7 more threes and 6.2% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.4 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Rockets Injuries